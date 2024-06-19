Boston Celtics return to Mass. from Miami, Mazzulla spotted in North End with trophy

The Boston Celtics are back in the Bay State after a celebratory trip to Miami after winning the 2024 NBA Championship.

The plane touched down at Hanscom Airport in Bedford Wednesday afternoon and the team — along with The Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, seen in the arms of coach Joe Mazzulla — made their way back to Boston.

The team made a quick celebratory trip to Miami and now they're ready for more celebrations in Boston at the rolling rally on Friday.

Mazzulla later spent some time in the North End with the trophy, stopping at Strega for dinner and a photo with the owner. He also visited the Nonantum Boxing Club in Newton, where he works out regularly.

The team spent just one day in Miami and will celebrate Banner 18 with a rolling rally through the streets of Boston on Friday.