Local

Farewell Bells

Boston Churches to Ring Bells to Honor COVID-19 Victims

The Archdiocese of Boston is joining the Archdiocese of New York and several other cities in the ringing of bells Wednesday

By Jake Levin

Church bells will ring in Boston Wednesday in honor of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of Boston is joining the Archdiocese of New York, along with other cities invited to participate, to remember the more than 330,000 Americans who have died from the disease by ringing its bells at noon on Wednesday.

"We encourage the ringing of the bells to mourn the souls lost, to comfort the families and friends who grieve, and to move forward, together, in the hope of the blessings that await us in 2021," the Archdiocese of Boston said in a statement.

Parishes are encouraged to post a video of their church bells ringing, using hashtags including #FarewellBells.

Coronavirus news

coronavirus 12 hours ago

The U.S. Needs to Vaccinate 3 Million People Per Day to Hit Covid Vaccination Goal, Doctor Says

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Approved by UK Regulator 

This article tagged under:

Farewell Bellscoronavirus pandemicArchdiocese of Boston
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us