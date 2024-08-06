Boston City Council considers public health emergency amid Carney Hospital closure

The Boston City Council is scheduled to take up a resolution Wednesday seeking an emergency declaration tied to Steward Health Care's plan to shutter Carney Hospital at the end of the month.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilors John FitzGerald and Ed Flynn, urges the city and the Boston Public Health Commission to declare a public health emergency and to "take all possible steps necessary to preserve the operations of Carney Hospital, and ensure that Steward is following all state and local laws."

Steward last month announced its plans to close the Dorchester hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer by Aug. 31 as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings, despite state regulations that require providers to give 120 days' notice for an essential services closure. A bankruptcy court judge has given his blessing to that plan.

FitzGerald and Flynn's resolution describes the closure plan as "unconscionable" and warns that losing Carney "will have devastating and cascading negative impacts on Boston residents who are reliant on care from Carney Hospital."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"With the anticipated widespread negative public health impact that the closure of Carney Hospital will bring to the City of Boston, it is therefore critical for our city and the Boston Public Health Commission to do all that they can, including declaring a public health emergency, in order to ensure that Steward follow state laws, and prevent the catastrophic loss of access to healthcare access for our residents," the resolution states.

The City Council meets at noon on Wednesday.

The resolution also states the City Council "urges the City of Boston and State Government to be prepared that if there are no bidders for Carney hospital, to seize the property by eminent domain and to continue to operate the facility until a permanent operator is found."

The Texas-based company filed for bankruptcy in May and last week announced the closure of Carney Hospital in Boston’s Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a radio interview Tuesday that Carney is a "key location" for health care services in Dorchester and other nearby neighborhoods. Many residents have signaled they are more likely to transition to Boston Medical Center instead of other, closer facilities, she said.

"The feeling is that if this closes and there is no health care on site for the foreseeable future, some of our other local hospitals are going to be overwhelmed with a surge in demand and need," Wu said.

Meanwhile in Ayer on Tuesday night, the Select Board is holding a special meeting to discuss declaring a public health emergency in an effort to save Nashoba, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. The agenda also includes a state legislative delegation update about the pending closure.

Thirteen state lawmakers and Boston city councilors also called on the Healey administration last week to reach to out to prospective bidders to purchase the Carney and Nashoba, declare a public health state of emergency to keep the hospitals open, and provide bridge funding to help them stay afloat during negotiations. Sen. Jamie Eldridge, who represents Ayer, read the letter aloud during Monday's Senate session.

"We believe the requests above are reasonable and will not only ensure that the current quality healthcare is provided to all Massachusetts residents, but that all of the collateral consequences and costs of two community hospitals closing will be avoided," according to the letter sent to Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh, and Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein.

Chris Lisinski contributed reporting.