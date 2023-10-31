Boston City Council elections: The candidates for District 7

The race for Boston City Council District 7 is on with two candidates that are plenty familiar with City Hall. Incumbent Tania Fernandes Anderson is squaring off against former at-large councilor, Althea Garrison.

Both candidates proved difficult to track down as Councilor Fernandes Anderson was unable to speak with NBC 10 for this report and Garrison was unavailable by door knock or phone call.

Political strategist Jacquetta Van Zandt is a District 7 constituent and says access to the candidates has been an issue in this race.

“I know as a resident, I wanted to hear from both of them and neither of them have had the courage to come together and talk about the issues,” said Van Zandt.

That said, the priorities for the pair are largely known. Fernandes Anderson voted in favor of removing tents from in-district Mass. and Cass, despite some reservations.

“This ordinance does not address a plan, it addresses tent removal, it’s just simply a tent removal ordinance,” said Councilor Fernandes Anderson at last week’s Council meeting.

She also pushed for a name change of Faneuil Hall due to its namesake’s ties to the slave trade.

“Why rest? Just bring it on. If it’s right, just do it and let the people decide,” said Fernandes Anderson.

During Garrison’s time on council, she spotlighted housing issues.

“Our concept of what is affordable housing in Boston is not affordable in the real world,” said then District 7 City Council candidate Althea Garrison in 2019.

Garrison also placed emphasis on education.

“State civic curriculum is heavy on knowledge but light on building skills,” said Garrison.

Van Zandt says there’s a host of other issues she hopes the candidates are focused on as well.

“We want our streets clean,” said Van Zandt, “those issues matter, neighborhood services are a big issue in Roxbury.”

Election Day is November 7 with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.