Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo Stripped of Leadership Titles in Wake of Allegations

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo confirmed Monday he's been stripped of his titles as council vice president and as chairman of a couple committees.

Council President Ed Flynn said he would "reassess" the decision at the end of 60 days, the Boston Globe reported.

Arroyo says he never got an explanation from Flynn, who also rescinded his endorsement of Arroyo in the race for Suffolk County District Attorney.

This comes after a Boston Globe report uncovered two sexual assault investigations when Arroyo was a teenager.

Now 34, Arroyo says charges were never filed, and he claims he never even know about the investigations until the Globe article was released this summer.

Arroyo said Monday that he was blindsided by Flynn's decision.

“There’s nothing that I’ve actually done on the council or in any way, shape, or form in life that would allow to him remove me from these committees," Arroyo said, "and the fact that he made it so blatant that it’s for 60 days, which is exactly when our new redistricting maps are due, I think it’s a very clear political play.”

According to the Globe, Flynn stated in a letter to the city clerk Monday that this is in the best interest of the Boston City Council.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Flynn for comment Monday but he was not available.