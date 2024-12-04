Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson reacts to reported federal probe

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is reacting to the news that she's reportedly involved in a federal investigation.

Sources told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday that federal authorities came through Boston City Hall this fall looking into Fernandes Anderson. The nature of this probe remains unclear.

In a statement Wednesday, Fernandes Anderson said she can't comment right now.

"To my people, District 7 constituents: You know that I am always transparent with you and always available. My job is to show up and fight for you, and I will continue to do just that--the people's work," the city councilor said. "Unfortunately, I am not able to comment on this matter at this time. As soon as I can, I will be sure to share more with you."

Fernandes Anderson's office said the city councilor is deeply grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of prayers, support and well-wishes that she has received from her community since the news broke.

"I am extremely grateful for your continued faith and trust in me. Thank you," Fernandes Anderson added. "I love you, and I will continue to work hard for you."

When contacted Tuesday, federal authorities in Boston said they could neither confirm nor deny investigations. NBC10 Boston has filed several open records requests for information.

NBC10 Boston Political Reporter Matt Prichard has reported that it seems several on the council are aware of the situation and that many were simply waiting for the news to come out.

Sources say a Boston City Councilor has been delivered a federal summons, but details are unclear.

When asked about the situation, Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune issued the following statement:

"It is important to respect the legal process. Drawing any conclusions right now would be premature. As the President of the Boston City Council and as a lawyer, I want to emphasize that any actions that are found to undermine the law must be taken very seriously. The work of the Council will proceed without disruption and we will remain focused on the issues most important to residents, including acting with integrity as a body. At this time, I will refrain from any further comments, while urging everyone to avoid speculation and to respect due process."

Councilor Erin Murphy, whose office shares a wall with Fernandes Anderson's, said she did not see federal investigators, though she noted she is not always in the building.

Fernandes Anderson was first elected to the Boston City Council in November 2021, the first African immigrant and Muslim-American to serve the body. She represents District 7, which includes Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway, and part of the South End.

In 2023, she admitted to an ethics violation for employing her sister and son on her staff and paid a fine for the offense.