Boston City Hall Evacuated After Bomb Threat Called in: Police

Boston City Hall was evacuated Friday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat, police said.

According to Boston police, City Hall received a phoned-in threat around 3 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities decided to evacuate the building.

City Hall confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the building was evacuated due to the threat that was called in. The building will be closed for the remainder of Friday.

Law enforcement officials say there are no known security threats to the Boston Marathon, but add that they are prepared to keep people safe at the race.

The threat comes just three days ahead of the Boston Marathon, on One Boston Day, which marks nine years since the Boston Marathon bombings, and with the Red Sox playing their home opener at nearby Fenway Park.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Mayor Michelle Wu's office for comment.