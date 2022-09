Boston leaders attended a ceremony on Sunday honoring the city's homicide victims and surviving family members.

The local commemoration was part of a National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. The ceremony was held 2:30 p.m. at Pope John Paul II Park in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Mayor Michelle Wu was one of several local leaders in attendance.

We remember them 💜 https://t.co/wKAYxpvSHT — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) September 25, 2022