Boston, Coastal Communities Brace for Blizzard Conditions

Officials in Boston and coastal Massachusetts communities have been preparing for the incoming storm for days, which was elevated to a blizzard warning early Friday morning.

Boston Public Works crews were already starting to place barriers near the Aquarium T stop Thursday in preparation for anticipated flooding in that area. The MBTA is expected to make the call by Friday afternoon on whether the entire station needs to be closed.

With larger storms like this one and rising sea levels, there’s always the concern of flooding in the Long Wharf and Seaport sections of the city. Beyond that, with snow totals predicted to be above a foot in the city, plowing and parking can become an issue.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to give an update on storm response at 10:30 a.m. Friday. If she declares a snow emergency, anyone parked on a main street will need to move their car to make way for plows and emergency vehicles.

Residents who live along the coast should prepare for the possibility of flooding with this storm — the timing coincides with high tide.

Coastal communities like Marshfield and Scituate are preparing for the impact of this weekend's nor'easter.

In Scituate, the town was recommending voluntary evacuations for coastal residents. Officials advised residents planning to leave do so Friday evening, or by 6 a.m. Saturday at the latest, two hours before high tide.

"It's frightening, as it always is," said Scituate resident Bette Kincaid, who has seen her share of nor'easters over the last 25 years living along the seawall. "We've been through it before, we hope our house is strong enough to withstand some good waves, certainly the water will flood the streets."

The area could get wind gusts between 35 to 50 miles per hour during the day, which means the potential for trees down and power outages. Town officials are suggesting that residents in flood-prone areas board up and head out until the storm passes.

"That way, we don't have to worry about coming to get you," said Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau. "If you can go someplace else, go someplace else."