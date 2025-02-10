Alabama man to plead guilty in 1980 killing of young mother at Boston hotel, DA says

An Alabama man arrested in 2022 in a decades-old Boston murder investigation is set to plead guilty Monday, prosecutors said.

Steven Fike, 65, is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter in the 1980 killing of Wendy Dansereau, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

It's a lesser charge than the one, murder, on which he was initially indicted in 2019. Fike was arrested three years later — been behind bars in Alabama for a 1982 rape and murder but was eligible for parole, prosecutors said at the time.

Dansereau had a 4-month-old daughter when she was killed, prosecutors have said. An employee of the Hotel Diplomat in Boston's South End discovered her body — she'd been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Dansereau, a sex worker, allegedly met Fike the night before she was found dead with a red blouse wrapped around her neck. When they checked into the hotel, Fike used a fake name, prosecutors said.

Fike was identified as Dansereau's killer with a sample of DNA collected during the early stages of the investigation that was entered into an FBI database and matched to his genetic profile, prosecutors said.

"Ms. Dansereau was 19 years old when she was murdered, and her family has waited nearly four decades to know what happened to her," Rachael Rollins, then the Suffolk County district attorney, said in a statement at the time of Fike's indictment.

The plea hearing will be in Suffolk Superior Court Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.