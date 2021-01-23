Local

Boston College basketball

Boston College Halts Basketball Activities as Teams Remain in COVID-19 Protocols

This measure has been taken "out of an abundance of caution," a spokesperson for the teams said

By Alec Greaney

Boston College is hitting the pause button for both its men's and women's basketball programs, as both are in COVID-19 protocols due to recent positive cases.

BC women's basketball has postponed its last three games, while the men's team missed their its last two, including a home game against Pittsburgh that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily paused all team activities with both our men’s and women’s basketball programs," BC Athletics spokesman Jason Baum said in a statement Saturday. "Both programs remain in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement of the upcoming games."

Baum said the programs were following procedures outlined by the ACC Medical Advisory Group.

