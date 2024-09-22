Boston College rallies for 23-19 victory over Michigan State in Red Bandanna Game​

Thomas Castellanos hit Lewis Bond for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 88 seconds left and Boston College rallied to beat Michigan State 23-19 on Saturday night for an emotional victory in the Eagles’ annual Red Bandanna Game.

Bond caught six passes for 102 yards, grabbing the game-winner for the Eagles (3-1) at the Spartans’ 13 and then crossing the field before strutting into the end zone – the sixth lead change of the game.

Aidan Chiles led Michigan State into BC territory before he was picked off by Max Tucker at the back of the end zone, and the Eagles ran out the rest of the clock. The BC students stormed the field in celebration and milled around in the drenching rain as the band played the school's fight song, “For Boston.”

Treshaun Ward ran for 102 yards on 14 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown run that gave BC a 16-13 lead early in the third quarter. Jonathan Kim kicked four field goals for Michigan State, making a 51-yarder to it 16-all in the third quarter and a 27-yarder to give the Spartans (3-1) the lead with 4:12 to go.

Castellanos, who completed 10 of 16 passes for 140 yards, led the Eagles across midfield before finding Bond for the touchdown.

Chiles was 17 of 35 for 241 yards, but he also threw three interceptions.

What a game.



FOR WELLES. pic.twitter.com/6j2WgpfOKB — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 22, 2024

For The Man in the Red Bandanna. pic.twitter.com/YVaErR8qGZ — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 22, 2024

RED BANDANA GAME

BC improved to 5-6 in the Red Bandanna Game, which honors the memory of Welles Crowther. The former Eagles lacrosse player, who was known for always carrying a red bandanna, died while rescuing more than a dozen people in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11.

The BC uniforms were decorated with iconic bandanna paisley, and every player’s jersey said “FOR WELLES” in place of a last name. Crowther’s family received a standing ovation when it was honored between the first and second quarter.

RED ZONE TROUBLES

Twice Boston College got inside the Michigan State 10 yard-line and came away with points.

In the first quarter, the Eagles drove to the Spartans 7 before linebacker Cal Haladay ripped the ball away from Ward. In the fourth, the Eagles had a fourth-and-goal from the one, but linebacker Jordan Hall stuffed Castellanos at the 2.

The Spartans followed with an 18-play, 89-yard drive that took almost 10 minutes off the clock before Kim put them up 19-16.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College was ranked No. 24 for one week – its first appearance in the rankings since 2018 -- before a 27-21 loss to now-No. 7 Missouri. The Eagles could get back into the Top 25 again.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts No. 3 Ohio State next Saturday night.

Boston College: Hosts Western Kentucky next Saturday.