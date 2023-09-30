Boston College receiver Ryan O'Keefe wheeled off field after collision​

Boston College receiver Ryan O’Keefe was wheeled off the field early in the fourth quarter after colliding with Virginia defensive back Malcom Greene during Saturday afternoon's game in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

O’Keefe gave a thumbs-up just before the gurney he was strapped to reached the tunnel after spending about 10 minutes motionless on the field following the violent collision at Alumni Stadium.

O’Keefe was looking for the ball on a pass from Thomas Castellanos when Greene came running through traffic and the two collided with 14:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Both players didn’t appear to see the other before the collision and were down for several minutes before Greene eventually got to his feet and was able to walk around as medical staff attended to O’Keefe.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Boston College players trotted across the field once O’Keefe was secured in the gurney and shouted encouragements as he was wheeled to the tunnel.

4 🙏 — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 30, 2023

Medical update:

Boston College wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe was immobilized and transported to Mass General Hospital due to a neck injury suffered in this afternoon’s game against Virginia.



Updates will be provided as they become available. — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 30, 2023

Boston College Football later released a medical update on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying O'Keefe was immobilized and taken to Mass General Hospital due to a neck injury. There was no immediate word on the severity of his injury.

The team said updates would be provided as they become available.

Back on track ✅



We are all with our brother Ryan O'Keefe in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/UJESwnYCEC — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 30, 2023

BC went on to win the game, beating Virginia 27-24.

"Back on track," the team wrote on social media. "We are all with our brother Ryan O'Keefe in our hearts."