Vandalism at Boston Common and Public Garden under investigation

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed that crews were called in on July 4 to clean up after the vandalism was discovered in some of the most visible areas of the city

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Vandalism at several monuments and landmarks at the Boston Common and Public Garden is under investigation this holiday weekend.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed that crews were called in on July 4 to clean up after the vandalism was discovered in some of the most visible areas of the city.

“I’m so thankful to all of our team members in City Hall who stepped up and came and worked on this holiday to try to make sure everything was so seamlessly cleaned up as quickly as possible," Wu said.

The mayor confirmed that police were investigating.

