Boston Cop Arrested for Domestic Violence Incident

The Boston Police Department says one of its officers was arrested last week for assault and battery.

According to police, longtime cop James Kenneally was taken into custody shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.

Police did not elaborate on what happened, only saying Kenneally -- who has been a Boston cop since 1997 -- was placed on administrative leave. It was not immediately clear if he'll be paid while off the job.

The department's domestic violence and anti-corruption units have opened an investigation into the matter.

According to the police department, Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court, but no details were provided.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.