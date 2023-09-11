Councilor Kendra Lara on why she was driving without a license in JP crash

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara shared her rationale for repeatedly driving without a license, including in a car crash in Jamaica Plain in June for which she's facing charges, in an exclusive interview with NBC10 Boston.

Lara is accused of driving with a revoked license in an unregistered, uninsured car with an expired inspection sticker that belonged to someone else when she crashed into a Jamaica Plain house, injuring left son and damaging the home. A not guilty plea was entered on Lara's behalf when she was arraigned; she's since pushed back on how fast she was going.

In the interview on Monday, Lara said that, while she was apologetic about what happened, she was forced to drive without a license to properly take care of her son while pushing the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to restore her license over a 2014 speeding ticket in Connecticut.

"I have gone over [in] my head how many different ways I could have handled this, and there were times where we could have maybe minimized the amount of times where I had to get behind the wheel, but I don't see any other opportunities where I could have said, 'OK, yeah, I can afford to take an Uber and Lyft back and forth to school for six weeks while the school bus figures out whether or not my son is going to have a bus monitor,'" Lara said.

She also discussed why she waited until last week to release a report that she and her lawyer say shows she was going far slower than the 53 mph that Boston police have said she was traveling at the time of the June 30 crash, as well as who paid for the report how the family whose home was damaged in the crash will be repaid.

We discuss the preliminary election and how councilwoman Kendra Lara's legal troubles might affect her candidacy. (Editors Note: This episode was recorded before the Jamaica Plain Progressives fully endorsed Councilor Kendra Lara in the D6 city council race.)

Lara is up for re-election — she's one of three people on the ballot in District 6 for Tuesday's preliminary election, which will narrow the field to two for the general election in November.

