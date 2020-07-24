Boston Declares Heat Emergency Ahead of Another Scorching Sunday

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a heat emergency for the second weekend in a row, with Sunday, Monday and Tuesday expected to see dangerously high heat.

City community centers will be open as cooling centers and outdoor pools will be open as well, the city said as the emergency was announced Friday evening. Temperatures are expected to feel like they're between 95 and 102 degrees for the three days the emergency is in effect.

NBC10 Boston's forecast has a First Alert for Monday, with the heat index expected around 100 degrees in most places. Last Sunday and Monday were brutally hot as well, prompting a heat emergency order in Boston as well.

Twenty-one Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations will be open on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to serve as cooling centers -- though with limited capacity -- from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday and Tuesday. Click here for a complete list.

"We are opening our cooling centers for all residents to have the option to come in and cool off in air conditioning," Walsh said in a statement. "In addition, we'll have two outdoor pools open that are open for Boston residents. I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still a threat. Everyone needs to keep doing their part to avoid large crowds and wear your face covering, unless you're in the water."

The two outdoor pools Boston will have open are Charlestown's BCYF Clougherty Pool and the North End's BCYF Mirabella Pool. The doors will be open from open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but reservations are required -- they're available online here from 24 hours before the day's swimming session -- and capacity will be capped to 40%.

Capacity at the cooling centers will also be capped at 40%, a safety measure amid the coronavirus outbreak to help keep people socially distant. People will be screened at the door and will have to wear full face coverings, stay 6 feet from other people and frequently wash their hands for 20 seconds or more. They'll also have to bring their own water bottles and can only bring one bag inside.