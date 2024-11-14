Boston

Boston nonprofit wants to lower your electricity bill — while saving birds

By Eli Chavez

LUNA lights are hooded and warmer to save more energy, reduce light pollution and spread light coverage.

A Boston nonprofit is approaching lighting solutions with more than just your electricity bill in mind. It also wants to save the birds.

The Design Light Consortium launched its Light Usage in Night Applications program (LUNA) in 2021 in an effort to both reduce light pollution and the cost of energy for consumers. The LUNA product line uses warmer light, which refracts in the atmosphere less than blue light emitted from LEDs.

According to the company, stadium lighting may ramp up to a correlated color temperature of 7,000, meaning its blueish white and very bright. By comparison, the lights in the LUNA line max out at 3,000 CCT, which correlates to a warmer and more yellow light, but provides less coverage.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BostonEnergy
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us