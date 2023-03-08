Local

Roxbury

Boston Detectives Work to Identify Man Suspected of Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

Boston police have asked for the public's help in identifying the man

By Matt Fortin

Boston Police Department

Detectives at the Boston Police Department have asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Roxbury.

The incident happened at a home on Highland Street early Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

The suspect has been described as a man wearing a white and red Carhartt hat, orange and black vest, gray shirt, black pants, black gloves and white sneakers. He was seen wearing a black Osprey backpack and carrying a tan Osprey backpack.

The suspect was last seen on a black scooter and may have headed down Hawthorne Street, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Boston detectives by calling 617-343-4275. People can report information anonymously, too, by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

This article tagged under:

Roxbury
