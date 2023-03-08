Boston Detectives Work to Identify Man Suspected of Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

Detectives at the Boston Police Department have asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Roxbury.

The incident happened at a home on Highland Street early Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

The suspect has been described as a man wearing a white and red Carhartt hat, orange and black vest, gray shirt, black pants, black gloves and white sneakers. He was seen wearing a black Osprey backpack and carrying a tan Osprey backpack.

The suspect was last seen on a black scooter and may have headed down Hawthorne Street, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Boston detectives by calling 617-343-4275. People can report information anonymously, too, by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.