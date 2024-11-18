Boston

Dog bites 4 in Roxbury, leaving 1 with life-threatening injuries, Boston police say

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the attack or if the dog was wounded when an officer shot at it

By Asher Klein

Four people were bitten by a dog in Boston on Monday afternoon, and one has life-threatening injuries, police said.

An officer opened fire on the dog, Boston police said. They also said an officer had a minor injury.

The dog attack was reported about 4:29 p.m. on Dennison Street in Roxbury, according to police. Two civilians were hurt along with two officers; one of the civilians was the person with life-threatening injuries.

All the people who were bitten were taken to local hospitals; other details weren't immediately available, including what prompted the attack or if the dog was wounded by the officer.

More Boston news

Weather 5 hours ago

Here's when to expect brush fire-quenching rain in the Boston area

First Night Boston 4 hours ago

First Night Boston returns to City Hall Plaza this year. Here's what to expect

Boston Nov 16

Police ID woman stabbed to death at Boston park

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentRoxbury
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us