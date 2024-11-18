Dog bites 4 in Roxbury, leaving 1 with life-threatening injuries, Boston police say

Four people were bitten by a dog in Boston on Monday afternoon, and one has life-threatening injuries, police said.

An officer opened fire on the dog, Boston police said. They also said an officer had a minor injury.

The dog attack was reported about 4:29 p.m. on Dennison Street in Roxbury, according to police. Two civilians were hurt along with two officers; one of the civilians was the person with life-threatening injuries.

All the people who were bitten were taken to local hospitals; other details weren't immediately available, including what prompted the attack or if the dog was wounded by the officer.