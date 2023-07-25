Local

Boston DoubleTree hotel evacuated due to carbon monoxide

The Boston Fire Department said all rooms of the DoubleTree hotel on Washington Street were evacuated because of high carbon monoxide levels

A hotel in downtown Boston was evacuated Tuesday night due to a carbon monoxide issue.

The Boston Fire Department said in a tweet shortly after 10:15 p.m. that all rooms of the DoubleTree hotel on Washington Street had been evacuated, citing high levels of carbon monoxide.

There are more than 250 rooms in the hotel, but it is not clear how many people were inside at the time.

No further information was immediately available.

