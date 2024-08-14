Man stabbed in Boston's Downtown Crossing, police say

A man was stabbed in Boston's Downtown Crossing, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 8:13 a.m. on Washington Street at Winter Street, according to Boston police, who said the man was taken to the hospital.

His condition wasn't released.

Suffolk University put out a warning to students Wednesday morning, providing descriptions of two men allegedly involved in the stabbing.

One of the men was wearing a white hat, gray T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, the school's email read. He allegedly fled on Winter Street toward Summer Street.

The other was wearing a white hat with a blue rim, no shirt and gray pants, according to the school's safety notice, which went on to say he fled on Washington Street toward Chinatown.

Boston police have yet to confirm the information released by the school.

The stabbing remains under investigation.