Boston Dynamics Blooper Reel Shows Its Robot Isn't Ready to Replace People Yet

Boston Dynamics' two-legged robot Atlas isn't quite ready to take over the world just yet.

The company showed off some of Atlas' new skills in a video last week. The robot could already run and jump, but now it can pick up and throw things, as it demonstrated by acrobatically bringing a tool bag up to a worker atop scaffolding.

Atlas capped the display off with an twisting aerial leap.

A video posted by Boston Dynamics shows the robot picking up a tool bag and tossing it on top of a structure.

But the magic of video doesn't always tell the whole story. On Thursday, Boston Dynamics posted a behind-the-scenes video that shows there was plenty of error in the trial-and-error of getting the routine down.

Robots like this one won't be ready to take the place of workers in the real world anywhere in the near future, said Scott Kuindersma, who leads the Atlas team, in a Boston Dynamics blog post about the latest research.

“Manipulation is a broad category, and we still have a lot of work to do,” he said.