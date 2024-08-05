Boston is offering eligible residents money to buy a new e-bike

The City of Boston wants more cyclists on its streets and it's willing to pay you to become one.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of the Boston E-Bikes Incentive on Monday, a program that will offer eligible residents a voucher toward the purchase of an e-bike and the safety equipment that goes along with it.

According to Wu, the program is meant to be a way to shift to more sustainable forms of transportation and also close the gap on historic inequities in transportation access.

“Boston is a city always on the move, and we want to ensure that all of our residents have transportation options that are convenient, affordable, and sustainable for their individual needs,” Wu said in a media statement. “This e-bike voucher program will help reduce emissions and expand transportation options for traditionally vulnerable residents.”

The program will offer 1,000 vouchers ranging from $800 to $2,400 toward the purchase of an e-bike. Recipients will also receive $150 toward bicycle safety equipment.

To qualify, you must be a Boston resident over 18 years old and fit the following criteria:

income-eligible adult (at or below 40% AMI)

a senior over 60 years of age

an adult with a chronic or permanent disability

The e-bike purchased will also need to meet certain criteria - it must have a safety-certified rechargeable battery and a pedal assist that provides a more effortless riding experience. Certain cargo e-bikes, which offer more storage and passenger-carrying options, will also be eligible. The program will also allow the purchase of handcycle wheelchair attachments and adaptive e-bikes that can be modified for specific needs.

Applications opened Monday for adults with permanent disabilities interested in powered handcycle wheelchair attachments or adaptive e-bikes and will be open through September 5. Applications for other eligible groups open on August 12 and run through August 24.

The city will also host free "Try an E-Bike" and bike shop showcase events in August to help residents decide what bike is a good fit for them.

The program is funded with $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds

Learn more at boston.gov/ebikes.