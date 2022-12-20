Boston Elementary Student Honored for Saving Family, Neighbors From Fire

The Boston Fire Department and the community are celebrating a student for his extraordinary acts of bravery.

The Fire Department honored a student named Hasani at the Pauline A. Shaw Elementary School for the heroism he showed in rescuing multiple family members and neighbors from fire on December 3rd

Fire officials went to the school to salute the bravery that Hasani showed during the fire and gave him a certificate recognizing his actions on that day.

"His actions, at great risk to himself, represent a tremendous level of bravery, courage and heroism" said Sam Dillon, President of Boston Firefighter Local 718

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Members of the firefighters union also made a financial contribution to Hasani and his family, who lost their home in that fire.