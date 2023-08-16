downtown boston

Boston EMS responds to reported stabbing near South Station

By Matt Fortin

Police near South Station in Boston
NBC10 Boston

One person was rushed to the hospital after a reported stabbing near Boston's South Station, according to first responders.

Boston Emergency Medical Services confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it responded to the South Station area for a reported stabbing shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The person's condition was unclear.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

