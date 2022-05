Two Boston Emergency Services workers were hurt in a crash in Roxbury on Tuesday, officials say.

Both workers are expected to survive the crash on Blue Hill Avenue, which damaged the vehicle's front end.

The SUV was headed to community training when the crash took place, an EMS official said.

NBC Boston

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.