Boston's FBI, DEA offices say they're helping immigration enforcement

Both the FBI and DEA shared images of agents making arrests, but an ICE representative told NBC News they represent routine operations and that a larger-scale enhanced operation is not underway

By Asher Klein

Officers with the FBI and ICE ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston offices detaining a person as part of immigration enforcement activity, in an image released on social media Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
The local offices of the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration said Wednesday they're assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, with operations across New England.

A large-scale enhanced operation, similar to ones conducted in Chicago and New York last week, was not underway in Boston, a representative for ICE told NBC News Wednesday. The images depict routine, daily ICE operations which now include other agency partners.

Both the FBI and DEA shared images of agents making arrests, without sharing details about the arrests. They said they were assisting the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office.

"The agencies are working together to help make our communities safer places to be," the DEA New England office said in a post on X.

The Trump administration has promised an immigration crackdown, and federal activity around the Boston area, which representatives for ICE haven't commented on, has had some in the community worried about larger raids.

