First responders at fiery apparent wreck near I-93 in Boston

An SUV appeared to have flipped over and caught fire near Interstate 93 in Boston on Wednesday.

Firefighters were seen spraying the charred wreck of the vehicle, which was on its roof, on a highway ramp next to train tracks by Widett Circle.

Above the wreck, at the end of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector, there appeared to be a second crash scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston Firefighters spraying the charred wreckage of a vehicle in Boston by Widett Circle on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A broken fence above a fiery car wreck in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.