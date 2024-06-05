Boston

First responders at fiery apparent wreck near I-93 in Boston

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt — photos showed a broken fence on a road above the crash scene

By Asher Klein

The scene of an apparent fiery car wreck on a highway ramp connected to I-93 in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

An SUV appeared to have flipped over and caught fire near Interstate 93 in Boston on Wednesday.

Firefighters were seen spraying the charred wreck of the vehicle, which was on its roof, on a highway ramp next to train tracks by Widett Circle.

Above the wreck, at the end of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector, there appeared to be a second crash scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or if anyone was hurt.

Firefighters spraying the charred wreckage of a vehicle in Boston by Widett Circle on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Firefighters spraying the charred wreckage of a vehicle in Boston by Widett Circle on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
A broken fence above a fiery car wreck in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A broken fence above a fiery car wreck in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

