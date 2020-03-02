Boston Fire Commissioner Finn Announces Retirement

Boston's longtime fire commissioner has announced he is retiring after more than three decades working for the department.
Commissioner Joseph Finn announced on Twitter Monday that his last day on the job would be March 12.
Finn, 56, served as the commissioner for 5-1/2 years after being named to the post by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. He had served as a firefighter for nearly 30 years prior to the appointment.
Finn tweeted that after his years of service, it was time to spend time with family while weighing other opportunities.
It's unclear when Walsh's office will appoint a replacement.