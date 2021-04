The Boston Fire Department is working to knock down a fire that broke out at a home in the Boston neighborhood of Roslindale Saturday afternoon.

BFD tweeted shortly after 4 p.m. that companies were responding to a house fire on Cliffmont Street. Firefighters spotted smoke upon arrival, fire authorities said.

Companies working at 61 Cliffmont St in Roslindale. with smoke showing on arrival. 2nd alarm struck for severe conditions on second floor. pic.twitter.com/7yMubl7QnK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2021

The second alarm was struck for severe conditions on the second floor, according to fire authorities.

No further information was immediately available.