Crews were on scene of a partial home collapse in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood late Saturday night.

The Boston Fire Department said around 11 p.m. that they had responded to 12 Montfair Terrace, a building that was unoccupied and under construction.

There are no injuries to report, the fire department added.

A building inspector will determine the damage.

