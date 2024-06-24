Boston

Heavy fire burns in buildings near Boston Common

The fire broke out on Stuart Street, which appeared to be at the location of historic Jacob Wirth Restaurant

By Asher Klein

Firefighters battling a blaze late Monday, June 24, 2024, that appeared to be burning in the buildings that have housed the historic Jacob Wirth Restaurant in Boston's Theater District.
Boston Fire Department

A major fire was burning in what appeared to be a pair of buildings in Boston's Theater District Monday night.

The Boston Fire Department shared images of the fire on Stuart Street, one block from the Boston Common at Boylston and Tremont streets. The burning buildings appeared to be the two townhouses that have been home to Jacob Wirth Restaurant.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said. The blaze was estimated to have caused $3 million in damages.

The buildings were under construction, according to the Boston Fire Department. At one point, all their crews were ordered out.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Shortly after midnight, fire officials said heavy flames had been knocked down. Crews were continuing to battle hot spots.

The Jacob Wirth space, a city landmark, had been in limbo for years, but developers had plans to reopen the beer hall, the Boston Business Journal reported last year.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Boston fire news

Dorchester Jun 12

33 displaced after large fire spreads to other homes in Dorchester

Boston Jun 5

Mayday ordered after firefighter gets trapped on roof of burning building in Boston

Boston May 24

Cars burst into flames in major Boston tunnel, snarling traffic as holiday weekend starts

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us