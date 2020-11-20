Local

Garage Fire Spreads to Multi-Family Home in Dorchester

A fire broke out at 32 and 36 Robinson Street in Dorchester Friday morning, according to the Boston Fire Department

By Mary Markos

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Boston firefighters rushed to Dorchester to douse flames that spread from a carriage house to two nearby buildings Friday morning.

The fire engulfed a carriage house before spreading to porches on the back of a three family home around 5:25 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department. The three-alarm fire broke out at 32 and 36 Robinson Street.

Nine people self evacuated along with three pet cats after smoke alarms went off. No children were in the building and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still on scene to put out hot spots.

Officials are estimating about a million dollars worth of damage. The cause of the fire remains unclear and is under investigation.

Robinson Street was shutdown between Montello Street and Mount Ida Road. Westville Street was shutdown as well.

