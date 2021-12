Boston firefighters were battling a fire at a home in the city's Roslindale neighborhood Wednesday night.

Heavy fire was showing from the top of a 2-story wood frame home on Bateman Street, the Boston Fire Department said.

Photos shared by the fire department show thick gray smoke billowing into the air.

All companies working on Bateman St Roslindale. Companies have heavy fire showing from top of a 2story wood frame home. pic.twitter.com/DrenW7PO8S — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 16, 2021

No other information was immediately available.