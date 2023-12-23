Boston firefighters deliver holiday gifts to families displaced by house fires

Firefighters in Boston showed up for families displaced by multiple house fires, but this time, it wasn't to put out a blaze.

The firefighters delivered gifts to families and children who remain displaced after a massive fire several weeks ago burned through their homes.

"Through a recently-forged partnership with the Boston Teachers Union, the Boston Firefighters Local 718 Children’s Fund (along with Santa Claus) stepped in to ensure that families in the city we serve are never overlooked in times of need," the firefighter union posted on their social media.