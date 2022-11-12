Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely.

The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies.

The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission suspended the exams over a 2009 lawsuit brought forward by the police unions claiming the exams discriminate against minority employees.

Boston Firefighters Union President Sam Dillon says firefighters found out less than a week before they were scheduled to take the exams that they were cancelled.

"It's directly detrimental to public safety, which is our number one concern," said Dillon. "As firefighters, we rely critically on skilled and capable officers on the ground."

According to the Boston Firefighters Union, the claims by the police lawsuit do not apply to the firefighters exam. The union has also filed a class action lawsuit in Superior Court.

"These Boston firefighters and firefighters across the state, who dedicated countless hours away from their family, countless hours of personal time for upwards of a year and a half to prepare for these exams, suddenly had the rug pulled out from underneath them."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said that she supports the firefighters union.

Union leaders plan to meet with the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission on Monday.