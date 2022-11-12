Local

Massachusetts

Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

By Mike Manzoni and Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely.

The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies.

The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission suspended the exams over a 2009 lawsuit brought forward by the police unions claiming the exams discriminate against minority employees.

Boston Firefighters Union President Sam Dillon says firefighters found out less than a week before they were scheduled to take the exams that they were cancelled.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It's directly detrimental to public safety, which is our number one concern," said Dillon. "As firefighters, we rely critically on skilled and capable officers on the ground."

According to the Boston Firefighters Union, the claims by the police lawsuit do not apply to the firefighters exam. The union has also filed a class action lawsuit in Superior Court.

"These Boston firefighters and firefighters across the state, who dedicated countless hours away from their family, countless hours of personal time for upwards of a year and a half to prepare for these exams, suddenly had the rug pulled out from underneath them."

Local

Tewksbury 5 hours ago

Two Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury

Boston police 6 hours ago

3 Injured in Car Crash Involving a Boston Police Cruiser

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said that she supports the firefighters union.

Union leaders plan to meet with the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us