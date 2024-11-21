High-end heist: Boston police seek woman who stole $250K worth of jewelry from spa

Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a day spa in the city's Back Bay neighborhood this week.

The larceny occurred around 2:33 p.m. Tuesday at G20 Spa + Salon, located at 33 Exeter Street, police said, describing the suspect as a female, possibly in her 20s, about 5'4 tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and dark roots.

According to police, the woman stole approximately $250,000 worth of jewelry from the locker room.

Detectives are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-5619.

Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.