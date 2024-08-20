Simone Biles' GOAT tour is so popular in Boston a 2nd show's been added

It turns out there are a lot of gymnastics fans in the Boston area after the Paris Olympics.

The original TD Garden date of this fall's Gold Over America Tour, the traveling gymnastics exhibition show featuring Simone Biles, other members of Team USA and gymnasts from around the world, has sold out! In fact, Boston is one of only a few cities that's had a second date added.

That's good news for newly minted local legend Frederick Richard, a Stoughton native who told NBC10 Boston Tuesday that he can't wait to show hometown fans "the craziest flips in gymnastics that we're capable of doing," the highlight of the less formal Gold Over America format.

"Now there'll be two Boston shows, back to back, and that's because it sold out so quickly, and I'm just so excited," he said.

Stoughton native Frederick Richard has a lot of support back home as he competes in Paris.

Along with Biles and Richard on the bill for the Oct. 6 and 7 shows at TD Garden are fellow U.S. stars Stephen Nedoroscik (from Worcester), Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Brody Malone, and Paul Juda, along with Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt and more.

It's not the only big news for Richard — he's getting his very own bobblehead, he announced Tuesday as well.