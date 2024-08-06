Boston

Boating incident in Boston Harbor brings out first responders

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt; Boston EMS said it was still assessing any injuries

By Asher Klein

First responders' boats in Boston Harbor after an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A boating incident in Boston Harbor brought out first responders on Tuesday morning, though it wasn't immediately clear what took place.

Boston EMS confirmed having multiple crews at a scene, and several first responder boats were seen near Long Island.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt; Boston EMS said it was still assessing any injuries.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Boston news

Taxes 16 hours ago

Boston property tax bill stalls in the State House

Boston Aug 5

O'Malley retires as archbishop of Boston, Pope Francis names replacement

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us