Boating incident in Boston Harbor brings out first responders

A boating incident in Boston Harbor brought out first responders on Tuesday morning, though it wasn't immediately clear what took place.
Boston EMS confirmed having multiple crews at a scene, and several first responder boats were seen near Long Island.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt; Boston EMS said it was still assessing any injuries.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.