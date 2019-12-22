Boston Hazmat Team Responds to Storrow Drive After Truck Carrying Transformers Hits Bridge

A hazmat team has responded to Storrow Drive after a truck carrying transformers hit a bridge, forcing officials to shut down part of the busy Boston parkway.

Massachusetts State Police closed Storrow Drive eastbound at Charles Circle and is diverting traffic after the 9:30 a.m. incident.

The hazmat team was called when it was discovered the non-hazardous transformers are leaking. Boston fire says it has contained the leak but a hazmat technician will remain on scene to supervise the cleanup.

BFD Haz -Tech will remain on scene to supervise the clean up . Companies are making up. @MassStatePolice have closed East bound Storrow Drive at Charles circle until clean up is complete. pic.twitter.com/QyPkv3VzAW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2019

At approximately 9:30 a truck carrying non hazardous transformers hit the bridge on Storrow Drive near Charles Circle. The transformers are leaking. Companies have contained the leak .There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/eiPOV5jCfD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2019

There are no reported injuries.

State and local police are directing traffic in the area.