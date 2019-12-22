Local
boston hazmat

Boston Hazmat Team Responds to Storrow Drive After Truck Carrying Transformers Hits Bridge

There are no reported injuries, Boston fire officials say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A truck carrying transformers struck a bridge on Storrow Drive on Sunday morning.
Boston Fire/Twitter

A hazmat team has responded to Storrow Drive after a truck carrying transformers hit a bridge, forcing officials to shut down part of the busy Boston parkway.

Massachusetts State Police closed Storrow Drive eastbound at Charles Circle and is diverting traffic after the 9:30 a.m. incident.

The hazmat team was called when it was discovered the non-hazardous transformers are leaking. Boston fire says it has contained the leak but a hazmat technician will remain on scene to supervise the cleanup.

There are no reported injuries.

State and local police are directing traffic in the area.

This article tagged under:

boston hazmatBostonBoston Fire Departmenthazmat
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us