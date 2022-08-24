Local

polio

Boston Health Officials Say They're Looking Into Monitoring Wastewater for Polio

Wastewater monitoring has been used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to gage community transmission and virus levels in a given area

By Olessa Stepanova

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a case of polio was confirmed in New York and a wastewater surveillance program was launched there, Boston health officials say they are looking into possibly launching the same initiative.

The Boston Public Health Commission told The Boston Herald that it's "exploring options" to monitor wastewater for polio, but it would first need permission to be granted through the CDC.

Wastewater monitoring has been used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to gage community transmission and virus levels in a given area.

In New York, health officials began a wastewater surveillance program to monitor polio, after a case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated person in Rockland County. Sequencing by the CDC showed polio in 31 positive samples of concern, according to the Herald.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Boston Herald asked the Massachusetts Department of Health about polio wastewater monitoring, and the agency said that COVID-19 is the only pathogen currently being tested for in wastewater.

More Polio News

polio Aug 22

Latest Polio Outbreak Reveals Rare Risk of Oral Vaccine

Business Aug 18

Childhood Polio Vaccination Rate Is Dangerously Low in Some New York Communities, Increasing the Risk of an Outbreak

This article tagged under:

polioNew YorkwastewaterBoston Public Health CommissionRockland County
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us