Boston

Still no arrests made in Boston high school graduation shooting

The 18-year-old woman, who had just graduated from Boston Collaborative High School, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said

Boston police at the scene of a shooting in the Seaport District on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Boston police are still searching for a person accused of shooting an 18-year-old Thursday after her high school graduation in the city's Seaport District.

The shooting happened around 11:43 a.m. at 200 Pier 4 Boulevard, which is steps away from the Institute of Contemporary Art, where witnesses say the Boston Collaborative High School graduation had taken place.

The 18-year-old woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries shortly after walking across the stage, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in a garage and that it may have followed an altercation.

Her name hasn't been released.

Boston Collaborative High School is a collaboration between Boston Public Schools and six community organizations that serves students who need a nontraditional educational setting.

The school district still hasn't released a statement on the incident.

