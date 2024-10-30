Boston Hilton workers reach tentative deal to end strike

Hundreds of Hilton hotel workers in Boston who have been on strike for weeks have reached a tentative agreement on a new deal.

UNITE HERE Local 26 said Tuesday night that an agreement was in place to end the strike if members vote to ratify the contract Thursday afternoon.

The union says about 765 workers at four Hilton properties in the Boston area had been on strike for 24 days when the deal was reached.

Over 600 hotel workers from two Omni properties in Boston had been on an open-ended strike since Oct. 14.

Pending ratification, about 600 of those workers will return to their jobs at 4 a.m. Friday.

Union workers at Omni hotels also reached a deal to end their strike, unanimously ratifying it last Sunday.

The union did not immediately share specific details of the Hilton workers' agreement.