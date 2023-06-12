Boston hospital worker accused of rape charged with assaulting more victims

A Boston hospital worker accused of sexually assaulting two patients is now facing charges involving additional victims.

Damien Knighton, a medical assistant, was arrested in January and charged with the rape and indecent assault of a patient at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay Health Center on Commonwealth Avenue. Days later, he was charged with indecent assault and battery against a second patient at the same hospital.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Monday that Knighton had been indicted on seven new counts of indecent assault and battery, with four victims involved. It was not immediately clear whether the previously known victims were included in that total.

Knighton will be arraigned on the new charges June 29 at Suffolk Superior Court.

In the first case, the patient was at the hospital for a follow-up appointment for a shoulder and leg injury when Knighton approached him, allegedly telling the victim that the doctor had requested another test, and had the victim remove his clothing.

He told the victim he needed to examine his genitals. According to prosecutors, the victim said that Knighton then touched his penis and testicles, and inserted a finger into his rectum twice.

After the victim got dressed he asked other staff about the exam, determined he'd been sexually assaulted, and then called 911.

The second victim reported their experience, which happened on Jan. 12., after learning about Knighton's arrest. He reported that Knighton led him to an exam room and had him remove his underwear to check his skin. Knighton then touched the victim's genitals, prosecutors said.

After the patient saw his doctor and got dressed, prosecutors allege Knighton came back, asked if the doctor had performed a rectal exam, and then led the patient back into the exam room for a rectal exam.

The hospital said at the time of his arrest that Knighton had been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone who believes they may have been assaulted in a similar manner is encouraged to call the Boston Police Department Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400, authorities said earlier this year.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.