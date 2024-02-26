2 people found dead at Boston's Moxy hotel

Two people were found dead at a Boston hotel on Monday, police said.

Police were called to the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel about 12:22 p.m., according to Boston police. They were still investigating the situation about an hour later.

Authorities haven't released more information on the people who were found dead, including their names or how they are believed to have died. It wasn't

NBC10 Boston Police outside the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel amid a death investigation on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the hotel, which is about a block from Boston Common.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.