2 people found dead at Boston's Moxy hotel

Police haven't released more information on the people who were found dead, including their names or how they are believed to have died

By Asher Klein

An ambulance outside the Moxy Hotel in Boston's Downtown Crossing on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, amid a death investigation.
NBC10 Boston

Two people were found dead at a Boston hotel on Monday, police said.

Police were called to the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel about 12:22 p.m., according to Boston police. They were still investigating the situation about an hour later.

Authorities haven't released more information on the people who were found dead, including their names or how they are believed to have died. It wasn't

Police outside the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel amid a death investigation on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Police outside the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel amid a death investigation on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the hotel, which is about a block from Boston Common.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

