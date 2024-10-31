Boston

Boston hotel workers expected to sign new deal Thursday

If all goes as planned, employees will go back to work at 4 a.m. Friday

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hotel workers in Boston are expected to vote on a new contract on Thursday.

About 765 union workers have been on strike for 24 days. On Tuesday, officials from UNITE HERE Local 26, which represents Hilton hotel workers in Boston, said they had reached a tentative agreement with the company.

The union did not immediately share specific details of the Hilton workers' agreement.

If all goes as planned and the contract is ratified, employees will go back to work at 4 a.m. Friday.

Union workers at Omni hotels in Boston also reached a deal to end their strike, unanimously ratifying it last Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Boston
