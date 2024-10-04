Boston hotel workers threatening ‘all-out' strike Friday

Thousands of hotel workers are threatening to strike Friday. That would impact many downtown Boston hotels.

The UNITE HERE Local 26 Union has reached a breaking point. Thousands of its members have been working without a contract since Aug. 31, and the union president says they don't appear close to reaching a deal.

So we could see them decide to go on strike at the end of the day on Friday unless hotel owners meet their demands.

But the union has already gone on strike three times last month. Each one lasted for three days, with workers from 12 Boston hotels demanding reasonable workloads, fair schedules and a substantial bump in pay.

The workers have been at the negotiation table since April, but the union president says money continues to be the point of contention.

If the workers decide to go on strike this time, we are told it could be indefinitely.