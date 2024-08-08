Boston hotel workers vote to authorize strike

Thousands of hotel workers in Boston voted overwhelmingly to authorize a citywide labor strike if they cannot come to a deal before their current contract expires on Aug. 31.

Members of Boston's UNITE HERE Local 26 union voted over the course of three days this week, wrapping up Thursday. Some 4,500 workers at 35 properties would be involved in the strike, including room attendants, front desk workers, bell and doorpersons, restaurant servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers.

"I love working, but I am willing to go on strike," said Kevin Haynes, a cook at the Park Plaza for the last seven years. "This is about my livelihood. I have children, and I want them to have a bright future, and the only way they're going to achieve that is by us getting what we deserve."

The union said the vote comes after what they described as "unproductive" and "insulting" bargaining in a session that started in April. Workers say they are struggling to make ends meet while owners continue to turn profit.

"Frankly, we all expected to be disappointed with the hotel's initial offer, but they have frankly been insulting," said Carlos Aramayo, the union's president. "We are very far apart."

Despite the damage a strike could do to the area's tourism industry, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is supporting the workers.

"The city of Boston is standing here with you, and we have your back every step of the way," Wu said at a union rally in front of City Hall.

Workers are calling for higher wages, updated benefits, and more hiring after COVID-era cuts slashed staffing. Last month, workers rallied outside the Hyatt Regency with signs reading "Make Them Pay" to call attention to the cause.

"I work full-time at the Omni, and sometimes I do overtime. But I had to get a second job so that I can pay my mortgage and other monthly bills," Kaba Kamara, a houseperson at the Omni Boston Seaport Hotel, said in a media statement. "My schedule is crazy. I don’t have enough time to spend with my daughter. I voted 'Yes' to strike because I need higher wages. One job should be enough!"

Similar votes have unfolded in Providence, Honolulu and San Francisco, the union said, representing around 13,500 workers.

No new contract talks are currently scheduled to take place.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the major hotel chains in Boston, including Hilton, Marriott and Omni, but so far, there has been no response.