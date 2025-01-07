Man allegedly held his mom, dad, grandmother hostage in SWAT standoff

Authorities have shared new information about the hourslong armed standoff in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Monday morning, including that the suspect held his mother, father and grandmother hostage in a bedroom.

Andres Rivera, 42, appeared in West Roxbury District Court Tuesday, where he was held without bail on a slew of charges including armed home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon and armed kidnapping. Prosecutors in court and police in a statement both provided new details on the incident that unfolded at the home on Hopewell Road.

Officers were called to the home about 3:35 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun. The dispatcher heard someone yelling and banging on a bedroom door.

When officers arrived, they also heard yelling and saw both damage to the front door, apparently from it being kicked in, and spent shotgun casings, prosecutors said. Inside, they saw the muzzle of a rifle, which an officer tried to grab, but the person holding it — later identified as Rivera — didn't follow their orders and instead went further into the residence.

"Officers learned that the defendant was in the bedroom with his mother, his father and his grandmother, holding them there against their will," a prosecutor said in court, noting that, at some point, Rivera fired his shotgun, though no one was hurt.

A SWAT team was called in and negotiators eventually convinced Rivera to release his family members, officials said, followed later by his surrender.

Separately, prosecutors said, detectives connected Rivera to gunshot damage on two vehicles owned by his brother-in-law on Monponset Street.

Rivera's court-appointed lawyer didn't note any opposition to the prosecution's motion to have Rivera held pending a dangerousness hearing. He's due back in court next Tuesday.

A relative of the suspect who lives down the street has previously told NBC10 Boston that she and her husband awoke to the sound of gunshots.

"I feel relief that he's still here with us and hope that he would get help and hope that nothing like this happens again," she said.